Did you lift the ban on campaigning dawn before Alan Health walk? – Tangoba questions JFK

General News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: mynews.com

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage has questioned the executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) about whether the ban on political activities has been lifted.



General Secretary for the NPP in a press statement warned against open campaigns for Flagbearer aspirants of the governing political party.



He indicated that until the ban on campaigning activities is lifted, persons seen openly campaigning will be sanctioned by the party.



However, on Saturday August 13, 2022 some members of the political party called “friends of Alan” organized a health walk in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.



During the walk, they displayed placards openly campaigning for the candidature of Alan Kyeremanteng.



After the walk, leaders of friends of Alan made utterances that could divide the political party; something executives of the party have been fighting against.



Reacting to the walk, Tangoba could not understand why the party will sanction it, especially when the General Secretary has openly said they frown on all open campaign activities.



She wanted to know if the ban was lifted the dawn before the supposed health walk.



