Did you digitalise the SkyTrain too? – Franklin Cudjoe questions Bawumia

Friday, 21 July 2023

The founding president of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has questioned Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s intentions to lead the New Patriotic Party as its flagbearer.



Speaking in an interview on Top FM’s political talk-show, Final Point hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang (Governor), the policy analyst demanded that the vice president provides answers on the government’s failure to deliver the infamous Skytrain project as promised.



“Now everyone is asking Bawumia what happened to the Skytrain, please let us know. For you, you’ve been talking about digitalisation. Did you digitalise that train too? People need to know,” he asked.



According to Franklin Cudjoe, it has become imperative that delegates of the NPP demand answers from the vice president for his stewardship of the economy knowing that the party’s flagbearer will be presented to Ghanaians for their verdict.



“That is why I am saying that people shouldn’t think that because it is only delegates that are going to vote in the ongoing contest, delegates should not be the only ones that they talk to. Delegates should be sensible enough to also demand questions. That look, when we vote for you, you’ll go and face Ghanaians but Ghanaians are now going through hardship because of the nonsense you did. Sorry to use the word nonsense but I couldn’t just help myself,” he said.



The Skytrain project has become topical in the past few days after the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has called on the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame, to look into the payment of $2 million to the investors for the Sky Train deal by the government.



According to him, it is shocking that such an amount of money would be paid to investors without any work done given the current economic predicament the country finds itself in.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on the other hand is in the race with nine others for the NPP’s flagbearer.



The vice president who has spearheaded several policies of the Akufo-Addo-led administration including a digitalisation agenda has been combing the country soliciting the support of the party’s delegates.



However his critics have been questioning his ambition owing to the current economic crisis and the resulting hardship Ghanaians find themselves in.









