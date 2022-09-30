Did NDC people rather cheer Akufo-Addo? – Agbodza mocks Okraku Mantey

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Deputy Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, is among the few government appointees who has a totally divergent view on the recent incident where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was reportedly booed.
In interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, Okraku Mantey said he was at the Black Star Square for the Global Citizen Festival but did not hear any boos except cheers.
“I was there. Until I left there and came home the following day, I didn’t know he was booed. I didn’t hear the chants, the shouts. I didn’t hear all that.
"I was with the president, his family, the Accra Mayor and the security team throughout the event. The crowd was too huge that it could have happened on just one side,” he stated during the interview.
His views are contrary to the New Patriotic Party's position that the boos and jeers were orchestrated by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.
Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, referencing the deputy Minister's view that he only heard cheers for the president asked whether that meant it was the NDC members at the venue who were cheering the president.
In a tweet dated September 28, Agbodza asked: "Oh this is a new twist… It means the NDC organised the ‘CHEERING’ ?
"If so, then I guess President Akufo Addo must thank the NDC and encourage them to do more cheering…," he added.
If so, then I guess President Akufo Addo must thank the NDC and encourage them to do more cheering…????— kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) September 29, 2022