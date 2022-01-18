Did Mahama visit you to ‘motivate’ a Bawumia onslaught? – UDS lecturer asks Tony Aidoo

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS) Medical School Dr. Issah Imoro wants to know if the visit of John Dramani Mahama during the Yuletide season was to launch attacks on the venerable Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“It appears John Mahama’s visit to Dr. Tony Aidoo on Christmas eve was to lobby a comeback for the veteran politician to attempt the difficult and impossible task of neutralizing Dr. Bawumia. This is most likely the case since it was the same Dr. Tony Aidoo who described Dr. Bawumia as the Achilles heel of the NDC. Thus, it is only fair for him to be recruited for this daunting task.”



According to Dr. Issah Imoro attacks on the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s person in politics started with Dr. Tony Aidoo who has tried and failed at tainting the image of the Vice President since he was running mate of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Citing examples of attacks on the person of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by Dr. Tony Aidoo that could not stand the test of time because they were not factual.



“In fact, Dr. Tony Aidoo has always been at the forefront in criticizing Dr. Bawumia’s lectures since 2012. For instance, take Dr. Bawumia’s lecture at the 5th Ferdinand O. Ayim Memorial Lectures in 2012 as a case study. Dr. Tony Aidoo who was then Head of Policy Monitoring and Evaluation at the Presidency was amongst the first people to launch scathing attacks at the venerable Dr. Bawumia.



It was then he made the remark that “Dr. Bawumia is no financial wizkid”. He also said ” He (Bawumia) doesn’t have the knowledge and maybe he wants to cut his political teeth. Let him find a stone soft enough so that he does not break his teeth.”



Dr Imoro said after the several attacks from Tony Aidoo failed, he came back to indicate that the whizkid Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the Achilles Hill of the NDC and therefore it is shocking that he will come back to launch scathing attacks on Vice President.



“It was after all these failures that Dr. Tony Aidoo made the concession that Dr. Bawumia is the Achilles Heel of the NDC. For him to now try and spin all this to make it look like they had the facts but failed to present it is very disappointing.”



It could be remembered that Dr. Tony Aidoo whiles appeasing on the Alhaji Alhaji show on Pan African Television described the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a walking contradiction.



Read His Full Statement Below



REPLY TO DR. TONY AIDOO; DR. BAWUMIA WILL FOREVER REMAIN THE ACHILLES HEEL OF THE NDC



It appears John Mahama’s visit to Dr. Tony Aidoo on Christmas eve was to lobby a comeback for the veteran politician to attempt the difficult and impossible task of neutralizing Dr. Bawumia.



This is most likely the case since it was the same Dr. Tony Aidoo who described Dr. Bawumia as the Achilles heel of the NDC. Thus, it is only fair for him to be recruited for this daunting task.



Aside the vituperative and acerbic words Dr. Tony Aidoo uttered against the venerable Dr. Bawumia, there was nothing substantial in his presentation during a program aired on Pan AFRICAN TV.



His claim that Dr. Bawumia’s rise through his lectures in opposition was basically due to the inability of the NDC, as if they had concrete facts, to confront him on his presentations is FALSE.



NDC Government officials and propagandists have always unleashed their full arsenal at Dr. Bawumia each time he delivered his lectures.



In fact, Dr. Tony Aidoo has always been at the forefront in criticizing Dr. Bawumia’s lectures since 2012.



For instance, take Dr. Bawumia’s lecture at the 5th Ferdinand O. Ayim Memorial Lectures in 2012 as a case study.



Dr. Tony Aidoo who was then Head of Policy Monitoring and Evaluation at the Presidency was amongst the first people to launch scathing attacks at the venerable Dr. Bawumia.



It was then he made the remark that “Dr. Bawumia is no financial wizkid”. He also said ” He (Bawumia) doesn’t have the knowledge and maybe he wants to cut his political teeth.



Let him find a stone soft enough so that he does not break his teeth.”



Then followed the likes of Fiifi Kwetey, as is characteristic of him, who attempted questioning the “intellectual capacity” of Dr. Bawumia with insults such as “hypocrite”.



He then followed it up with his infamous “Setting the Records Straight” lecture. Several others like Seph Terkper followed.



This has always been the case in all the times Dr. Bawumia speaks in opposition and Government.



Even the likes of Dr. Nii Moi Thompson have always been “hired” to tame Dr. Bawumia but they have always been unsuccessful and will continue to fail because the venerable Dr. Bawumia speaks facts.



It was after all these failures that Dr. Tony Aidoo made the concession that Dr. Bawumia is the Achilles Heel of the NDC.



For him to now try and spin all this to make it look like they had the facts but failed to present it is very disappointing.



Ghanaians believed Dr. Bawumia because he presented them with incontestable evidence which eventhough initially denied by the NDC was later affirmed by International agencies.



But if Dr. Tony Aidoo and the NDC want Ghanaians to also believe that they are really incompetent in everything including communicating facts, them we will gladly accept their confession of incompetence.



Anyway we gladly welcome him back to the game but he should be reminded by his own words that Dr. Bawumia will forever remain the Achilles Heel of the NDC which includes him.