Did Ghana err in sticking with part-time coach Otto Addo?

General News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana needed a lift after a disastrous second spell of former coach Milovan Rajevac who they hurriedly hired for a second stint after disposing of the inept C.K Akonnor.



At the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, Ghana endured the ignominy of a group stage exit after losing to Morocco, drawing with Gabon before losing to lowly placed Comoros.



After the sacking of the Serbian gaffer, a consensus was reached as a coaching committee or 'coalition government' of coaches was assembled with rookie assistant coach Otto Addo tasked to head it.



Pro-government candidate, Chris Hughton took a back seat as a technical advisor while former FC Nordsjaelland and Right to Dream coach Masaud Didi Dramani and George Boateng were made deputy coaches.



Ghana needed to save face by qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after barely scrapping through the 2022 FIFA World Cup group which contained the likes of South Africa, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe.



The Black Stars managed a 0-0 drawn game against Nigeria in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium before scrapping through via the away goal rule with a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Ghanaians were delirious and did not care how it was done as we had qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the fourth time in history against fierce rivals Nigeria.



Many were happy as at least Ghana had won the age-old Jollof debate on the pitch and the social media banter but the team's performance was not pretty but it was early days.



Otto Addo and his coaching committee was a one-off task for the playoff against Nigeria as Ghana had the chance to appoint a substantive coach afterward but Ghana passed it by and decided to reward Otto Addo and his expensively assembled committee of coaches with continuity.



Perhaps Ghana should have said thank you to Otto Addo and paid him off handsomely for the World Cup qualification and look for a permanent coach to guide us to the Mundial more especially since he did not want to relinquish his Dortmund job.



Up came the 2023 AFCON qualify which Ghana made light work of minnows Madagascar before drawing 1-1 away to lowly placed Central African Republic.



From those matches, Ghana flew to Japan for the Kirin Invitational tournament, and the results and performance did not improve as they lost their opening game 4-1 to the host nation Japan before drawing 0-0 with Chile in the third place game and won 3-1 on penalties thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Abdul Manaf.



Ghana lost on Friday 3-0 against Brazil and that loss cannot be a yardstick as many good teams in the World will be beaten by this Brazil side but the defeat and the first-half horror show just underlines the malaise of the team under Otto Addo.



A lot has not changed under Otto Addo as Black Stars coach in his seven matches played as he has just one win against Madagascar with four draws and two defeats.



More pressing is the fact that the Black Stars have failed to address the age-old goalscoring problems post-Asamoah Gyan while the defence has been organizing charity gala, especially with set pieces their most affordable product.



The Black Stars under part-time coach Otto Addo have scored just six goals in seven matches while conceding seven goals.



More damning is the fact that Otto Addo has failed to change the losing culture the team has become accustomed to in the year 2022.



Ghana in 2022 has played 11 matches across all competitions losing 5, drawing 5, and winning just 1 which came under Otto Addo so he could take pride in the fact that he guided Ghana to beat almighty Madagascar which is Ghana's only victory heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



More worrying is the fact that Otto Addo shuffles between Ghana and Dortmund every now and then as he is a part-time coach as if coaches are in short supply.



Ghana will play against minnows Nicaragua on Wednesday before facing Switzerland in November the last game before the Qatar World Cup but if Ghana has any lofty ambitions similar to 2010 then a lot must change from now till November.



For now the jury is still out on Otto Addo, the honeymoon period is over and he must get his hands dirty if he wants to write his name in gold with Ghana.