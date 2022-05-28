Did Bono East Region’s elected Chair’s '1-Iphone-1-Communicator' campaign give him a win?

Politics of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP holds regional delegates conference



Bono East Region holds regional elections



New entrant beats incumbent to become chairman in race



Ibrahim Baba Bukari, the newly elected chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono East Region won over his contender Thomas Adu-Appiah in the regional elections that came off on Friday, May 27, 2022.



With a total vote count of 151, Ibrahim kicked out the incumbent regional chairman, Thomas who polled only 78 votes.



It has however emerged that Ibrahim, the winning candidate, had doled out Iphones to his communicators.



Posters making rounds on social media platforms show Mr. Bukari’s picture with boldly written inscriptions beneath it that read, “ONE COMMUNICATOR – ONE IPHONE”.



Beneath that, he had written ‘Achievement’.



Though it is not certain whether this achievement played a role in his win, the fact is that communicators are considered great influencers whose role in convincing through discussions and the likes cannot be understated.



Ibrahim Baba Bukari is also known for his commitment to equipping communicators particularly in his region to promote the party and government on the whole.



In 2021, Mr. Bukari among other things, organized a training workshop to equip party communicators with effective communication skills to better tell the government’s success story.



The programme brought together the party’s communicators from five constituencies, Atebubu Amantin, Sene East, Sene West, Pru East and Pru West.



They were taught basic communication skills and provided with important insights into the government’s policies and signature social interventions.



The goal was to deepen their understanding of these policies, to properly explain them to the people and help to discount any deliberate distortions and misrepresentation by their political opponents.



The programme tied in with efforts at improving the party’s communications as preparations towards Election 2024 gathered momentum.



The then Aspiring Chairman Ibrahim Baba Bukari said a lot had been achieved by the Akufo-Addo led administration, which they needed to help everybody to appreciate.



Meanwhile, the NPP’s regional elections for executives is still ongoing.



Regions including the Ashanti and Greater Accra are voting today, Saturday 28, 2022 to elect their leaders.





