Did Bawumia misquote Zachariah 4:1 during address at Owusu-Bempah's church?

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had a busy Easter period visiting churches to felicitate with Christians.



One of the most prominent visits he undertook was to the premises of Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, in Accra.



Bawumia had the honour of being prayed for while sitting on Owusu-Bempah's chair before the priest attested that he was a good person with a clean heart.



Afterwards, Bawumia also delivered a short address to the congregants before departing.



Days on, a short clip of Bawumia's address has been circulated on social media with the vice president purportedly referencing a verse of the Holy Scriptures.



"If you go to the Book of Zachariah 4:1, what does it say, "It is not by might nor by power, but by the spirit of the Lord Almighty" he stated to applause.



But those circulating the video have asked whether the portion quoted by the vice president and the text align, suggesting he mixed up the verses.



GhanaWeb checks went two ways. First, as to whether or not he indeed made such comments and what the scriptures said in Zachariah 4:1.



GhanaWeb's review of the full tape on the church's Facebook page showed that indeed, the vice president made the said comments in an off-cuff moment.



Before that, most of the verses he quoted were part of a prepared speech he was delivering.



On the second leg, GhanaWeb referred to the New King James Version of the Bible which showed that Bawumia had referenced Zachariah 4:6 in place of 4:1.



Zechariah 4:6 NKJV reads: "So he answered and said to me: "This is the word of the LORD to Zerubbabel: ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ Says the LORD of hosts."



Zechariah 4:1 NKJV, on the other hand, reads: "Now the angel who talked with me came back and wakened me, as a man who is wakened out of his sleep."









Please take your bible and go to Zechariah 4:1 to see if what our BawuLiar is saying is correct.



Even at the altar, he LIES. pic.twitter.com/dRxdHInEFL — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) April 2, 2024

SARA