Did Akufo-Addo lead 'Kumepreko' demo to create 'Siemepreko' economy? - Ablakwa quizzes

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has questioned the motive behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to lead a massive demonstration against the Rawlings administration.



In a post on his social media handle, the legislator wondered if the president staged the ‘Kumepreko’ demonstration back in the 1990s against Value Added Tax (VAT) to create ‘Siemepreko’ economy under his tenure.



Mr. Ablakwa indicated in his post that the suffering under the Akufo-Addo-led administration has become unbearable.



“Did President Akufo-Addo lead KUMEPREKO demonstrations against President Rawlings only to become President and create SIEMEPREKO economic conditions? The mass excruciating suffering is now unbearable. Government must present an urgent economic rescue plan to address the current cost of living crisis,” he posted on his Facebook page.



Kumepreko demonstration was an anti-government demonstration that occurred in Ghana in 1995 which was against the Value Added Tax (VAT) initiative by late President Jerry John Rawlings.



"Siemepreko" in Ablakwa's post in the Akan parlance literally translates as "Bury me once".



The economy has in recent times experienced a downturn.



Renowned economists have cited the depreciating Cedi, the spike in fuel prices, inflation rates and the general increase in cost of living as pointers to the claim.



Data from the Ghana Statistical Service revealed that surging food prices, transport fares, pushed inflation to 23.6% in April 2022.



This is the highest recorded inflation rate in 18 years.



