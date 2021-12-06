Diclofenac drugs cause damage to the kidney - Doctor alleges

Health News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kidney failure is real, says Korle Bu doctor



Drink more water to protect your kidney - Doctors advises



Ghanaians warned against self-medicating



Doctor Nii Odartey Lamptey, who is at the Internal Medicine Department, at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital has revealed that the regular intake of pain killers can cause damage to the kidney.



He alleged that the Diclofenac drug is one of the medications that could damage the kidney if taken regularly.



He disclosed this on the GTV breakfast show Monday, December 6, 2021.



Diclofenac is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). This medicine works by reducing substances in the body that cause pain and inflammation.



Kidney diseases occur when the kidneys are damaged and can’t filter blood the way they should.



“Diclofenac paired with Paracetamol mostly done by manual workers when they feel pains in some parts of their body tend to damage the Kidney because they self medicate.



"He added that a medical practitioner would prescribe a Diclofenac drug for at least five to seven days but those who self-medicate repeatedly go back to purchase the same drugs when they begin to feel the symptoms again which is a very wrong decision,” gbcghanaonline.com reported.



Doctor Nii Odartey Lamptey recommended that people should visit the hospital when they feel sick rather than self-medicating.



He insisted that kidney failure is real, adding that the only way one can protect their kidney is by drinking more water.



He, however, used the opportunity to plead on Ghanaians to assist the Renal unit at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital as they are currently in dire need.



