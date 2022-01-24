Dickson Adomako appointed Deputy Director-General of GAEC

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: Raymond Baxey, Contributor

The Governing Board of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has appointed Prof. Dickson Adomako as the new Deputy Director-General of the Commission.



He takes over from Prof. Shiloh K. D. Osae whose term of office ends on January 31, 2022.



Prior to his appointment, Prof. Adomako was the Director of Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI) of GAEC. He is a chief research scientist, lecturer, and consultant.



Prof. Adomako had his GCE Ordinary and Advanced Levels at the Ofori Panin Secondary School. He is an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and graduated with Bachelor's Degree in Physics and continued with his graduate studies leading to the award of a degree in Master of Science in Geophysics.



In 2010, the Graduate School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences (SNAS) of the University of Ghana awarded him a PhD in Nuclear Earth Science after successful completion of his 3-year programme.



His research interests are in exploration geophysics, isotope hydrology, geochemistry, environmental pollution and space science.



Prof. Adomako has extensively worked on mineral exploration, application of stable isotopes in groundwater resources assessment and has also facilitated the application of this technique for the sustainability of wetlands that have been exposed to anthropogenic activities and in monitoring pollution studies.



His research works have aided the understanding of hydrochemical dynamics in some selected areas in Ghana.



He is keen on generating a lot of geophysical and hydrochemical data to help policymakers alleviate water-borne diseases and water shortages in some communities in the country.



Prof. Adomako has participated in the governance of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission through his service on several statutory and Adhoc Boards and Committees.



He is currently a member of the Executive Committee and General Management Committee of Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC).



Prof Adomako has successfully supervised several MPhil and PhD students and has served as both internal and external examiner/assessor. He has published extensively in his research area.



He has attended and presented research papers at several local and international conferences and has over 55 publications in both local and international peer-reviewed journals to his credit.



Prof. Dickson Adomako is married to Lydia Adomako, and they have three children.