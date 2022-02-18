Diaspora Link: Ivy Prosper opens up about her challenges in Ghana

Diasporian News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the 6th episode of Diaspora Link, Diallo sits down with Ivy prosper an author & professional to talk about her Ghanaian background and her journey from Ghana to Canada.



Being born in Ghana, Ivy tells Diallo that her family moved to Canada when she was 22 months and since then she’s lived her whole life in Canada.



She moved to Ghana in 2011 for a vacation after the Canadian and American economy collapsed. “This was my mother’s idea,” Ivy said.



Upon her visit to Ghana to relax, Ivy tells Diallo that she got a job within a couple of weeks attending a friend’s party, “this happened during a conversation, I got a job at SOS college running a creative writing center and eventually got another job hosting a TV show, the maternal health channel all through networking.”



Ivy spent 3years in Ghana and then moved back to Canada after shooting all episodes of the maternal health show.



She disclosed that she came back in 2016 to start her Ivy Prosper Foundation after a long struggle to find work in Ghana.





Watch the full Diaspora Link interview this Sunday and every other Sunday at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



If you want to be the next voice on Diaspora Link, click on the link to sign up.





