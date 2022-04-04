Diaspora Link: Ghana never feels strange when I’m here because of how my parents raised me – Entrepreneur

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022

An American-born Ghanaian entrepreneur, Akosua Ayim, has applauded her parents for the upbringing they gave her although she has lived most of her life between the United States and Ghana.



She explained that regardless of that switch in locations and environments, her parents have ensured that she and her siblings do not feel lost whenever they come back to Ghana.



“My mom is one of eight, and all her sisters have like their little house in the compound and me and my cousins are very close. I was literally in Koforidua yesterday, and we’re all very close. My cousins have kids of their own now, and I’m really grateful for how my parents raised me because Ghana never feels strange when I’m here; I’m very comfortable when I’m here… and so it’s a blessing honestly,” she stated.



Akosua Ayim, who is the Principal of Meraki Africa Agency, said this on the latest edition of Diaspora Link on GhanaWeb TV.



