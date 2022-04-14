Diaspora Link : Diallo Sumbry hosts Keren Johnson on Diaspora Link

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Keren Johnson is an Entrepreneur and a Youth Advocate, She takes a seat with Diallo Sumbry for the next episode of Diaspora Link.



In the discussion on this episode, Keren tells Diallo how she was called 'a white person' - 'Obroni' in Ghana for the first time.



According to her, she is a very pan-African woman who takes pride in the Pan- African Culture and being black. She stated that this was the first time she has had to confront the identity politics of being called a white woman instead of the proud black woman she is.



She went on to tell Diallo that not only has she had to confront this identity politics on a daily basis to figure out where she actually fits in in society.



"You get to the African Continent where you go like my brother and they go like I don't know you," she said.



Keren expressed her satisfaction with the 95% who embraced and understood her and pointed out that the other 5% were reluctant too.



Watch this episode Sunday, April 17th exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



