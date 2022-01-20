You are here: HomeNews2022 01 20Article 1449565

Diasporian News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diallo Sumbry hosts Dr. Ashley Milton on the next episode of Diaspora link

Dr. Ashely Milton is the Founder & Managing Director at She Grows It. In this episode, Dr. Ashely talks about her first experience in Africa and shares with us what brought her to the continent.

She talks about juggling her lifestyle and traveling between continents, living, investing, and vacationing in Africa for over a decade. According to her the Year of Return opened doors for the Diaspora to connect and return to their heritage.

She’s a proud graduate of a Historically Black College & University ( HBCU). We call this episode in class with Dr. Ashley Milton.


This episode airs Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.


