Diallo Sumbry hosts Camesha Cox on the next episode of Diaspora Link

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive director of the reading partnership Camesha Cox takes her turn on Diaspora Link with Diallo Sumbry.



In this episode, Camesha Cox talks about her journey to Africa and what her expectations were. Miss Cox tells Diallo that she’s new to Africa and so far her journey has been a fruitful one.



During the conversation, she tells Diasporans coming to Africa to be opened minded and be ready to adjust.



She also highlights how her living arrangements are going so far describing it as not sustainable for the long term because she has been here for just 2months.



Camesha opens up about her fear of not getting reliable WiFi upon her journey here she tells Diallo that “I have had better access to the internet than most of my co-workers have.”



She also tells Diasporans visiting to be ready to absorb the beauty and the people that the African continent has to offer.



Catch this episode of Diaspora Link this Sunday 22, May 2022 at 5 p.m GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) on GhanaWeb TV.



You can also catch all fresh episodes every Sunday at 5 p.m GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



