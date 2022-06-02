‘Di wo fie asem’ is quite strong – Adom-Otchere hails Dampare’s letter to British diplomat

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adom-Otchere reacts to Dampare’s letter to British envoy



Harriet Thompson comments on arrest of Barker-Vormawor



Dampare’s letter divides public opinion



Paul Adom-Otchere, a pro-government journalist has defended the decision by the Ghana Police Service to respond to a May 17 tweet by the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson.



The Police via a May 20 statement signed by Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, accused the diplomat of commenting from a biased position on Ghana's internal affairs and among other things asked her to stick to what concerns her.



But the use of a proverb ‘di wo fi asem’ in the final paragraph of the four-page letter by Dampare caught the attention of Adom-Otchere, who said it was ‘quite strong,’ alluding to its political colorization.



“That part I am not sure about. If I was writing that letter, I wouldn’t add that but ‘di wo fie asem’ is quite strong.



“I mean ‘di wo fie asem’ has a big political colorization, remember Prof. Mills was the one who talked about it when he was asked that there was election violence in La Cote d’Ivoire,” he stressed.



Adom-Otchere was speaking on the May 31, 2022 edition of his bi-weekly current affairs programme, Good Evening Ghana, which runs on Accra-based Metro TV.



Dampare dominates news with letter to UK envoy



Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo-Dampare has been in the news for the better part of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after a four-page letter signed by him was published by the Ghana Police Service.



A four-page letter from the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo-Addo Dampare to the British High Commissioner has sparked conversation on various platforms since its release.



The letter dated 20th May, 2022 addressed issues raised in a tweet by Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, regarding the arrest of #FixTheCountry Movement Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



Her tweet of May 17, 2022, read, “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes."



But the IGP in his response described the content of the tweet as unnecessary and biased. He further urged that the diplomat keeps within the limits of what concerns her.



“For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes: ‘di wo fie asem’ – it means learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you,” the concluding parts of the statement signed by the IGP said.



Below is the full letter as released and shared by the Ghana Police Service on their Facebook page on Tuesday, May 31, 2022:



