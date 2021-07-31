Developing a country is a process not an event - NPP MP tells Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has reassured Ghanaians of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government's commitment to revamp the economy.



According to him, the government is working around the clock to ease the financial and economic challenges confronting the Ghanaian populace.



Dr. Stephen Amoah made these comments on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' while discussing the mid-year budget review presented to Parliament on Thursday, 29th July, 2021 by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Some key highlights of the budget review were the impact of COVID-19 and mitigation measures, youth employment, revenue optimization and economic recovery by the government.



Delivering a speech before the Legislative House, the Minister said, "I am not here today to ask for more money. I have not come to ask for more taxes. I have come to update the House on the performance of the economy for the first half-year of 2021, and our plans for the unexpired term of the year, consistent with section 28 of the PFM Act".



He outlined government's plans to create jobs saying, "I have had extensive discussions with my colleague Ministers of Employment and Labour Relations, Youth & Sports and Lands & Natural Resources. These conversations culminated in a comprehensive strategy to sustainably address youth unemployment. New programmes will be introduced and existing ones scaled-up and refocused to meet the aspirations of our youth".



“We will work together to sensitize and connect the youth to the numerous opportunities being made available by Government programmes, including a 3-year strategy to create job opportunities for 1 million Ghanaian youth. There are currently about 5 ongoing programmes through which we intend to create these jobs,” he added.



Dr. Stephen Amoah, who is a former Chief Executive Officer for Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), complimented the government for not introducing new taxes nor imposing any financial burden on Ghanaians.



He believed the Akufo-Addo administration won't rest until the economy has been restored.



"To develop, it is a process. It's not an event. We're doing our best. The pandemic has messed up the economy but we are putting pragmatic measures in place'' to revamp the country, he stated, and pleaded that ''Ghanaians should be patient with us''.



