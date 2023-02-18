Develop your skills for financial freedom – Mamaga Dadzi

Regional News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: GNA

The Paramount Queen of Penyi Traditional Area, Mamaga Hoeflewo Dadzi II, has advised women to develop their skills and commercialise them for self-sufficiency.



This, she said, was crucial in achieving financial independence.



“The majority of people think that becoming financially independent requires being a millionaire or something – to become financially stable as a woman, you need to consider the income you earn and your expenses- you must consider and develop your skills and commercialize them,” she said.



Mamaga Dadzi, who is also the Founder and Executive Director for Ama Adoma International Foundation, was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Penyi in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region.



The Paramount Queen believes that in addition to having mentors and coaches, women, especially young ones, need to adopt a new mindset of being capable of accomplishing anything.



“What do you bring to the table? When you cannot tell, you are not listened to, not just in the home but the society at large – Leave abusive partners, and don’t rely on anybody else entirely, because violence often results from over-dependence,” she advised.



“Women should have the mindset that they can accomplish anything,” she emphasised.



Mamaga Dadzi further emphasised the importance of confidence and self-esteem in achieving financial independence.



“People do not just look at you for being a woman but your competence and what you can bring on board,” she said.