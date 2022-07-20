Develop programmes to market newly refurbished tourist centers – Oppong Nkrumah to media

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has charged Ghanaian media houses to employ innovative programs that will promote and market the newly refurbished tourist centers in the country to attract a lot more Ghanaians and people from all over the world.



According to him, this has become necessary particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted patronage of our tourist centers and revenues that accrue to the state from the sector due to restrictions on mobility.



“To our colleagues in the media, our charge to you is that you develop innovative programs that attract thousands of people, not just to this site, for example, the National Museum that was just refurbished and opened and the many other tourist sites that we are investing in.



“We charge you to develop innovative programs that bring a lot of Ghanaians and people from all over the world to visit these sites and together, we will be able to bring the Ghanaian economy back to where we want it to be,” he said.



The Minister was speaking at a sod cutting event for the commencement of rehabilitation and modernization works on the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.



In 2019, Ghana’s tourism sector generated 3.3 billion in revenue for the state with a total of 1.1 million tourist arrivals. However, the advent of the pandemic sharply depressed the sector's declining arrivals in 2021 by 88.3 percent.



This Minister Oppong Nkrumah said to recover the sector and set it back to its pre-pandemic levels, the media must play a critical role in developing innovative programs that will drive domestic tourism and attract foreign nationals to visit our tourist sites.