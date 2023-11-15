Develop Ashanti Region instead of lobbying for NPP running mate – Yammin to MPs

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, is reprimanding persons who are subtly pushing for running mate slop of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 ticket after Dr. Bawumia elections as flagbearer.



A number of names, mostly indigenes from the Ashanti Region, are making rounds as having interest in the running mate role within the NPP.



But Mr. Yammin is urging them that instead of jostling for positions; they should rather channel their efforts into bringing development to the region.



The NDC National officer was speaking on Ultimate FM’s morning Show hosted by Julius Caesar Anadem in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“Let’s tell the NPP in the face they keep disappointing this, Region. The last time I told you, they were just focusing on developing themselves and not the region.



"How come so many people are interested in a job at the presidency, instead of seeing to all the development the region needs? Asantes deserves better. You see, the Majority Leader Kyei Mensah likes the running mate job.



"I know of Napo Energy Minister, the 1st Deputy Speaker Joe Wise, and the Education Minister, Adutwum is also showing interest, how can they all be interested in the running mate slot”, he wondered.



“The latest to join is the Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, it is just laughable. The chief of staff Frema Opare is also there” he added.



“How is it that all these people want the running mate slot, and none is focusing on pushing development in the region? Just drive around and projects that are supposed to be finished in under a year or two are still at the ground level”, Yammin bemoaned.



Mr. Yammin believes that if all these individuals in the NPP government had the region at heart, monumental projects would have been the talk of the town.



“The airport is at a standstill, the market is at a standstill, roads, hospitals are not seeing improvements all because of personal interest, not regional interest”, he disclosed.