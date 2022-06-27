Detractors using propaganda, lies to cause disaffection for Cathedral project - John Kumah

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Work on National Cathedral project stalled



Government facing backlash for investing public funds



North Tongu MP promises to make more damaging disclosures about project



Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah, has accused persons against the National Cathedral of Ghana project of employing among others, lies and propaganda against the project.



In an interview on Joy News' Newsfile programme, he tasked the Christian faithful to keep faith with the project and to support it fully.



“I would want to encourage us, as citizens and Ghanaians, especially the Christians who see value in the National Cathedral. This is not the time to run away because somebody has raised concerns,” he said.



“There is so much propaganda…people are throwing in all sorts of things including lies. I just recently heard that we paid some $50,000 to Sonnie Badu for his appearance at one of the fundraising events for the National Cathedral which turned out to be false. He has come out to deny it.



“I believe people are doing this to cause disaffection for the National Cathedral,” the MP for Ejisu stressed.



On the topic of accountability, he reiterated that all concerns will be addressed in due time.



“We will at the right time respond to the concerns. We will continue to engage, we want to be prudent as possible and accountable in all the issues that have to do with the National Cathedral and so we are going to look at those issues and come out with correct and appropriate responses,” he added.



The project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of disclosures that state funds are being used for the project considered President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God amidst Accra's perennial flooding and an economic downturn.



According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.



