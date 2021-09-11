Details on what led to the death of UEW final year student who backflipped

General News of Saturday, 11 September 2021

• Abdul Majeed Sani suffered a spine injury while celebrating the completion of his undergraduate programme on campus



• The deceased passed out after continuously backflipping 5 times



• His body has been transferred to his hometown, Buipe for burial



On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, a final year student of the University of Education, Winneba, lost his life from a wrongful landing after backflip acrobatics.



A friend of the deceased has given details on the death of Sani Majeed.



According to Benjamin Oppong, though the late Sani Majeed was noted for being a master in the game, he was supposed to have taken a break after trying the backflips 5 times.



He noted that the probability of passing out is high after backflipping 5 times continuously.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Midday News Friday, Benjamin Oppong, said his friend did not rest before jumping the last round that led to his demise.



Benjamin Oppong, who videoed the incident said, “My friend and I and others always go to events and perform the gymnastic moves and so we always display for people to watch us.



"Majeed is the master of this game. The issue is that when you do it continuously like five times, you can just black out and so having done like five times he was supposed to rest but didn’t recover and went ahead to do another one,” he added.



Abdul Majeed Sani suffered a spine severe injury after the unfortunate incident.



He was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he died few days after admission.



His body has been transferred to his hometown, Buipe for burial.