Details of how Opoku Ware student's father attacked headmaster after being informed he stole

A story of how one of the arrested final-year students of Opoku Ware SHS guardians once attacked the school’s head has emerged.



A statement issued by the Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the school, Agyemang Duah Bismark, affirmed the identity of the students.



The three students arrested for robbery were identified as Akwasi Adu Donkor, Owusu Appiah Raphael, and Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo.



However, the statement clarified that the three suspects had been withdrawn from the boarding house for the following offences: breaking bounds at night; wearing unprescribed attire in the school; fighting in the school; and stealing on countless occasions.



The statement then narrated how the father of Owusu Appiah Raphael failed to co-operate with the school when issues of his son came up.



"It is sad to report that the father of Raphael Owusu Appiah insulted the then Assistant Headmaster, Mr. Akwasi Oduro Boateng, and nearly fought him."



The statement added that Raphael's father claimed that the assistant headmaster hated his son and wanted him to be withdrawn from the school.



The statement added that Raphael was summoned to the Disciplinary Committe for stealing tins of sardines from the dining hall even though he was a day student.



“The day before his arrest, he was brought to the D.C. for stealing tins of sardines at the dining hall and causing mayhem during supper time, even though he was a day student and did not have the right to eat supper at the school."



The management of OWASS reiterated that every attempt by the school authorities to reform these boys has proved futile.



Meanwhile, the three students have been granted bail of GHS80,000 with five sureties each on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.



Read the full statement below:



REPORT OF A ROBBERY INCIDENT INVOLVING THREE STUDENTS OF OPOKU WARE SCHOOL



On Friday, August 12, 2022, around 4 am, the school chaplain and counsellor, Rev. Fr. Addo Fordwour received a call from the Kumasi Central Police Station informing him of an alleged robbery incident involving three students of Opoku Ware School.



The report had it that two boys who claimed to be students of OWASS had been brought to their custody for allegedly snatching a taxi cap at gun point.



After the headmaster was informed, a delegation, comprising the Assistant headmaster (Administration), Assistant headmaster (Domestic), the school chaplain and counsellor and the senior housemaster and his deputy were sent to the police station to identify whether or not the boys were students of OWASS. When the boys were brought for identification, it came out that they were indeed students of OWASS.



They were Akwasi Adu Donkor (BY 2), and Owusu Appiah Raphael (BY 664). The third suspect who had absconded was identified as Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo (BY 76).



It is on record that the three suspects had been withdrawn from the boarding house. Akwasi Adu Donkor and Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo were withdrawn from the boarding house on the same day for the following offences: Breaking bounds at night Wearing unprescribed attire in the school Fighting in the school



After this, both students have been habitual absentees and Adu Donkor was reported to the headmaster by his English teacher, Mr. Agyemang Duah Bismark. His parents were subsequently called to bring the boy to school and he was warned to desist from such acts.



Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo on the other hand was brought to the Disciplinary Committee again for assaulting a fellow student and he was punished for that.



Owusu Appiah Raphael was also withdrawn from the boarding house for stealing on countless occasions from his colleagues at the dormitory.



After this incident, he and other four students appeared before the D.C. for wrongful entry into someone’s house at TUC. He has also been hiding in the dormitory despite his withdrawal from the boarding house.



The day before his arrest, he was brought to the D.C. for stealing tins of sardines at the dining hall and causing mayhem during supper time even though he was a day student and did not have the right to eat supper at the school.



Every attempt by the school authority to reform these boys has proved futile. Their parents have been invited to the school on several occasions to discuss the behavior of their wards with them.



It is sad to report that the father of Raphael Owusu Appiah insulted the then Assistant headmaster, Mr. Akwasi Oduro Boateng, and nearly fought him.



He claimed the Assistant headmaster hated his son and wanted him to be withdrawn from the school.



The school authorities were, therefore, sad that these boys did not take heed to the advice given to them. We would like to state emphatically that the boys are our students but at the time the incident occurred, they had closed from school and were supposed to be in the custody of their parents.



REPORT BY:



MR. AGYEMANG DUAH BISMARK (SECRETARY, DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE)