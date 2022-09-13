Despite the savage, mindless attacks, I have no regret repealing Libel Law - Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said democracy has played a key role in the development of the country.



According to him, freedom of speech has become part of the Ghanaian DNA as many have demonstrated over the years.



This he says was demonstrated by the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law on Friday 27 July 2001 to reverse the incarceration of journalists over libelous publications or reports.



He said despite attacks on him through the media, he is happy about the fact that the Criminal Libel Law was repealed.



“…. For those who sometimes ask me whether I do not regret the role I played as Attorney General in the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law because of the sometimes-savage mindless attacks that I have been subjected to; I say that I have not regret at all. Freedom cannot be selective,” he said.



Akufo-Addo was speaking at the Annual Ghana Bar Association Conference held in Ho.



Background:



The Criminal Libel Law was repealed in 2001. This was in fulfilment of a campaign promise made by President Kufuor in the run-up to the 2000 elections with the hope of expanding the frontiers of press freedom as guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution, particularly Article 21(1)(a) and Chapter 12.



Until its repeal, the fear that journalists would be arrested was constant and made the journalism practice dangerous. A number of editors and reporters were arrested and jailed.



The repeal follows the passage of the Criminal Code (Repeal of the Criminal and Seditious Laws – Amendment Bill) Act 2001 by a unanimous vote in the House. With the amendment, any person accused of committing an offence under the repealed sections will be discharged with all proceedings before the courts on the same sections ceasing.



