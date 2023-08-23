Despite the difficulties, I am proud of NPP’s records – Boakye Agyarko

Politics of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has stated that he feels proud of his party’s performance in government despite some challenging moments in the party’s history.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews (August 22), Mr Agyarko who was fired from President Akufo-Addo’s government in his first term said his party’s record in government is superior in comparison to any alternative in the country and thus places the NPP in a better position for victory in 2024.



“I am proud of the party’s record in government. Albeit there are difficulties, that you cannot run away from. But such is life,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo’s second term in government has received heavy criticism in the face of economic difficulties which the government has largely attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



But according to Mr Agyarko, the record of the NPP cannot be limited to the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo alone as the party chalked significant success in the tenure of John Agyekum Kufuor between 2002 and 2009.



“Tell me why Kufuor’s record is irrelevant. Kufuor’s record is an NPP record,” he challenged the show host who sought to suggest that the next NPP presidential campaign will be hinged on the Akufo-Addo term.



The flagbearer hopeful emphasised that the NPP’s political policies emanates from the party’s ideology and not necessarily a political term.



GA/SARA



