Despite economic challenges, government has achieved a lot – Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said despite the ongoing global economic crisis, which has had a devastating effect on the Ghanaian economy, the government has chalked remarkable success in many sectors.



Speaking at the Centenary Anniversary launch of Accra Senior High School, Dr. Bawumua said the country's economic challenges had mainly been the combined effects covid-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war.



Despite these challenges, Dr. Bawumia noted that the government had made remarkable strides in many sectors of the economy which were making significant impacts.



The Vice President listed several policies and interventions the government had successfully achieved in different sectors since assuming office in 2017.



On education, Dr. Bawumia said the continuous investment in that sector, especially Free Senior High School, despite the challenges, was making a significant impact in many homes.



The Free SHS and Free TVET are benefiting many Ghanaian young children and alleviating the burdens of families, he stated.



"As a result of Free SHS, more girls have enrolled and there is no significant gender parity in the enrolment of Free SHS," Dr. Bawumia said.



Dr. Bawumia stressed that the government had rolled out some policies and interventions, including establishing over 100 factories under One District, One Factory, delivering essential medical supplies to remote areas through drones, and the National Health Insurance Scheme covering the cost of children with cancer.



The investment and focus on digitization, which has ensured the issuance of the Ghana card to over 16 million Ghanaians, mobile money interoperability, e-pharmacy, expansion of Ghanaians with tax identification numbers from 4% to over 80%, as well as digitization of government services such as the DVLA, passports and paperless system at the ports.



Accra High School is the first senior secondary school to be established in the Eastern Province of the Gold Coast (now Greater Accra and Eastern Regions). On the occasion of its centenary anniversary, Dr. Bawumia paid glowing tribute to the founders of the school for their vision and for the significant contributions the school has made to education in the country.



"Permit to pay a glowing tribute to the founder of this school, Late Rev. James Thomas Roberts, his able assistants namely: Barrister J. A. Glover Addo, Dr. E.V Nanka Bruce, and John Buckman, and all, who worked tirelessly to assist him in establishing this school," Dr. Bawumia said.



Dr. Bawumia also extended appreciation to past heads of the school, as well as tutors and staff, who "in one way or the other, have contributed meaningfully to the success of Accra High School."



"I know you have produced many distinguished and outstanding students and also contributed immensely to education in the country."



"Hundred years in the life of anyone is a great milestone. For Accra High School this centenary celebration should be the time to open a new chapter as far as the school is concerned. The government will forever remain a great partner of AHISCO in any pursuits that seek to take the school to another level.