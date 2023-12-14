Despite challenges, 2023 placement recorded highest enrolment – Education minister

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Education minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has admitted that although the school placement for first-year senior high school students has faced challenges, this year’s edition recorded the highest in the country.



According to him, the Education Ministry was able to place 95% of 2023 Junior High School graduates into various senior high schools in the country.



Addressing members of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs in Kumasi, Dr Adutwum stated that, 81% of students were automatically placed into their selected schools with 19% depending on self-placement.



The meeting was to give an account of his achievement as the Minister of Education at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs General Meeting.



In attendance were the members of the Kumasi Traditional Council, members of the Regional House of Chiefs, and the Asantehene himself.



The Education minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, stressed that enrollment this year has become the highest recorded since the introduction of the placement system.



The minister used the occasion to address several issues concerning education including the challenges with the 2023 SHS placement.



On his part, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II admonished chiefs to inspect the educational infrastructure and its progress in their communities.



He also commended the Minister of Education on his achievements so far.