Despite PFJ programme, significant proportion of Ghanaians are food-insecure – Legon don

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An Associate Professor at the University of Ghana’s School of Public Health, Richmond Aryeetey, has admitted that a significant proportion of the Ghanaian populace is food-insecure.



According to him, this is happening despite the government’s flagship programme Planting for Foods and Jobs (PFJ).



He said there is a difference between food supply and food security, explaining that food supply is a component of food security.



Prof Aryeetey stressed that the government's PFJ forms part of the food supply chain.



He explained that this is an indication that people may not be eating right.



The nutritionist said 20 to 40 per cent of the Ghanaian population is food-insecure.



In his view, food inflation is making it difficult for people to consume quality food in recent times.



These have health implications for the country, he warned.



For instance, he pointed out that as a consequence, many Ghanaians are taking risks regarding eating right.



“People make difficult decisions on how many times they will eat in a day,” he lamented.



The Associate Professor made these comments while reacting to the World Bank’s report that one-third of Ghana’s population skips a meal a day.



He spoke on the 505 news hosted by Korku Lumor on Class 91.3 FM on Thursday, October 6, 2022.



He noted that not eating right could make people not think right