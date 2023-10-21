Despite Media grew 'a tiger that is threatening to devour them’ – Asiedu Nketiah on UTV invasion

Politics of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has raised concerns about the relationship between Despite Media and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming that the media company allowed itself to be seen as a wing of the NPP.



Speaking in an interview on Starr FM on October 20, 2023, Asiedu Nketiah pointed to a sequence of events that in his opinion, had created an impression that the media company, could be easily influenced by political forces.



He argued that this perception had emboldened the NPP to make demands on the media organization, including requesting changes to one of their shows, "United Showbiz."



"Maybe Despite Media allowed themselves; they allowed NPP to believe that they can control whatever happens there, and so that is why those guys... over the years, they have created the impression that they can be controlled,” he said.



He added: “How come your party people will sit there and believe that if we want this person out of the show, we can write to them, and they will change the person? Just go behind that letter.



“Why on earth will somebody believe that as a political party, we can write to demand that they cancel this show or change it in this way or do it in that way, sign on their letterhead, and present it to you? They have grown a tiger that is trying to devour them; that is the point.”



Asiedu Nketiah's remarks come in the wake of a recent attack on the media firm.



Sixteen individuals affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been convicted and fined GH¢2,400 each by the Achimota Magistrate Court after their involvement in the incident.



It took place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, leading to a disruption of the station's prime-time entertainment show, 'United Showbiz.'



The convicts faced charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and rioting.



They pleaded guilty to these charges, which led to their convictions.







AM/SARA



