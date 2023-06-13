Despite Bawumia’s political prowess, Alan is NPP’s best bet for ‘breaking the 8’ – Political analyst

Politics of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

A political Analyst, Yiadom Boakye has declared that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is the best person to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to 'break the 8'.



The Political Analyst stated that even though Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the preferred choice of many delegates, Alan Kyerematen deserves to lead the NPP.



To buttress his stance, the analyst added that Alan has always come second in the NPP presidential primaries and hence, must go unopposed.



“Alan and Bawumia are both qualified to lead the NPP but the leaders should understand that after Nana Addo… should come someone who placed second consecutively after the position for about three or four times.



“If not for the regard for democracy, Alan should go unopposed. Alan clearly comes first in everything; competence wise, and is the next leader for the party and can also propel the NPP to go beyond breaking the 8,” Yiadom Boakye said on Oyerepa Breakfast Time.



A total of 10 NPP presidential candidate aspirants had picked up nomination forms as of Thursday, June 1, 2023, and had paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.



The 10 include; Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.







