Desmond Tutu was arguably the greatest religious leader of his generation – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa describing him as a person whose contribution enriched the history of Africa's struggle for freedom from colonialism, imperialism and the racist ideology of apartheid.



Nana Akufo-Addo said Desmond Tutu is arguably the greatest religious leader of his generation.



Describing him as a renowned freedom fighter, Nana Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post to mourn him further said Mr Tutu was “fearless anti-apartheid activist, committed human rights leader, iconic Nobel Peace Prize winner,” who fulfilled his life's purpose on earth, and receives the plaudits of a grateful posterity.”



Mr Tutu died at the age of 90 on Boxing Day, 2021.



Ghana’s leader Nana Akufo-Addo’s Facebook post to mourn the late South Africa freedom fighter read: “On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Ghana, I extend our deepest condolences to President Matemela Cyril Ramaphosa, the people and Government of the Republic of South Africa and his family on the death of one of Africa's most noble, patriotic sons, Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu. Redoubtable priest, arguably the greatest religious leader of his generation, renowned freedom fighter, fearless anti-apartheid activist, committed human rights leader, iconic Nobel Peace Prize winner, he fulfilled his life's purpose on earth, and receives the plaudits of a grateful posterity.



“The history of Africa's struggle for freedom from colonialism, imperialism and the racist ideology of apartheid has been immeasurably enriched by the contribution of this jovial, dedicated and principled defender of the liberties and rights of Africans and oppressed peoples of the world. His work as chairperson of the historic Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Africa, established by his outstanding compatriot, contemporary and friend, Madiba, President Nelson Mandela, the 1st President of democratic South Africa, was instrumental in promoting reconciliation amongst the peoples of South Africa in the post - apartheid era, which enabled a united South Africa to emerge from the debris of apartheid, much to the astonishment of many in South Africa and around the world. The Commission provided an example which was followed elsewhere in several countries in Africa, where systematic violations of human rights had at a given moment become part of their political culture, including in our own Ghana.



“He run his race set before him, and leaves behind indelible footprints in the sands of time.



“May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty, until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!”







