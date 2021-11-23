Desist from using pupils for private activities - GNAT warns members

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has issued a firm warning to its members to desist from using students for farming and all forms of private activities.



The General Secretary of GNAT, Mr Thomas Musah, who issued the warning gave a strong indication of GNAT leadership’s readiness to deal decisively with any members of the association that engaged in such acts.



“Henceforth, the leadership of GNAT would never come to the aid of any teacher violating the code of teaching profession,” he stated.



Mr Musah gave the warning when he addressed teachers and bereaved families of nine pupils of St Charles Lwanga Junior High School who died in a boat accident while returning home from their headmaster’s farm.



The General Secretary of GNAT led a team to Saboba to commiserate with the bereaved families of nine pupils who died in a boat disaster a week ago.



Mr Musah stated that using school children in farming activities was child labor and must be stopped.



He said the accident was unfortunate and stressed on GNAT’s preparedness to work with relevant authorities to prevent its reoccurrence.



He applauded the people of Saboba and bereaved families for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the disaster.



Mr Musah assured them of the GNAT's readiness to ensure that justice was served them.



The General Secretary said the association was standing for the bereaved families in this tragic moment and willing to offer any assistance to help ameliorate their plight.



“The GNAT is more than willing and prepared to offer you the needed support,” he assured.



The General Secretary and his entourage commended the chief of Saboba, Ubora Mater John Bowan for his interest in the matter, saying “we thank the chief and his people for ensuring the safety of the teachers in the area.”



He called for more co-operation and collaboration between the teachers and chiefs for the smooth running of schools.



The spokesperson for the affected families, Mr Jason Ngurbi applauded GNAT for the prompt visit to show sympathy and mourn with them.



He, however, reiterated that the incident was an act of God and appealed for mercy for the headteacher.



It is recalled that some nine pupils of the St Charles Lwanga Junior High School in the Saboba District drowned in River Oti when they were returning home from their head teacher’s farm.



The headteacher who was arrested after he turned himself to police in Saboba, has since been remanded into prison custody by a Tamale Magistrate Court.



The General Secretary of GNAT presented an undisclosed amount of money to the bereaved families.