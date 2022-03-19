Desist from unprofitable acts- Chief urges youth

Regional News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: GNA

Nana Kwadwo Somiah II, the Chief of Sefwi Ntakam, in the Anhwiaso Traditional Area of the Western North Region, has reiterated the call on young people to shun acts that can jeopardise their future aspirations.



Speaking at the third edition of the annual Western North Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition held at Sefwi Bekwai, the Chief urged them to be guided by good societal values to become responsible adults.



The competition, held for the nine Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs), aimed at commemorating the region's Independence Day celebrations through a quiz competition, as well as fostering unity and togetherness among the MDAs.



Awaso Academy in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality retained the championship beating off competition from Enchico Demonstration School from the Aowin Municipality and EL College Limited.



The winner received a new HP laptop, a multipurpose printer, gold medals, a trophy, books, tablets for the contestants, certificates, and plagues.



The first runner-up, Enchico Demonstration JHS School, received a new laptop, tablets, books, silver medals, books, plagues, and certificates while the second runner-up, EL College Limited, received a laptop, books, tablets, bronze medals, plagues, and certificates.



Nana Somiah II, who was speaking on behalf of the Region's House of Chiefs, praised participants for their outstanding display of intellectual discipline throughout the competition.



He urged them to remain steadfast and focused on their academic endeavours to enable them to become better citizens of the society in future.



He commended the sponsors, particularly Kinross Gold Mines Limited, for the commitment to support education in the region, while assuring them of the traditional leaders' continued support to ensure that companies in the region thrived.



"We, the region's traditional leadership, will continue to support and make the ground very conducive for all manner of companies that will champion the course of the region, be it education, health, infrastructure, human development, and so on,” the Chief assured.



HRH Obrempong Hima Dekyi IXV, the Paramount Chief of the Upper Dixcove Traditional Area in the Western Region, in a speech read on his behalf, urged stakeholders in education to support the government to implement measures that would enhance education.



Mr Stephen Gyamprah, Community Relations Superintendent of Kinross Chirano Gold Mines Limited, said the company was committed to the educational well-being of the people in the region.



"We are indeed proud to be the frontline sponsors since 2020 when the quiz competition was initiated in the region, and we wish to assure all that we will continue to support this worthy course,” he said.



Mr Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Western North Regional Director of Education, said the annual quiz programme formed part of the Ghana Education Service's strategy to improve and promote the sector and ensure competition at all levels.



He encouraged more companies to partner with the directorate to deliver quality education to the people.



Meanwhile, the fourth through to ninth-placed schools received books, certificates, and plagues.