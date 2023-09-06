Desist from uncomplimentary remarks to aggravate wounds – Awuku to team Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

A leading member of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign team, Sammi Awuku has urged members of the team to desist from passing uncomplimentary remarks to aggravate wounds.



He believes that this is not the time “for us to make it 'us versus others' in our party”.



To him, “Instead, this is a time to reach out to everyone to make the 2024 campaign and election victory possible”.



His comments come on the back of Alan Kyerematen’s decision to leave the race to elect a flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



To Team Bawumia, this is not the time for us to make it “us versus others” in our party or a time to pass uncomplimentary remarks to aggravate wounds as Dr. Bawumia has admonished us his campaigners.



Instead, this is a time to reach out to everyone to make the 2024 campaign and election victory a possibility.



To all the supporters of the candidates who couldn’t make it to the top 5 and supporters of aspirants who made it to the top 5, please let’s come together. Let’s solve our problems together and once again position the NPP still as the party of choice ahead of the 2024 General Elections to deliver economic prosperity for our nation, Ghana.



The challenges we face today as a party and country may be fearsome, but so are our strengths.



Dr. Bawumia and his team will work hand in hand with each and everyone within the NPP and outside the party to once again deliver victory in 2024.



I miss my brothers and sisters in all the camps of our party. Please come and let’s work together!



To my very own astute communicator and sister, Catherine Abelema Afeku, Yaw Buaben Asamoa Esq.Hopeson Adorye, Davis Ansah Opoku MP, Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, Collins Randy Owusu Amankwah, and Richard Barima Sarpong you have done a good job and have been greatly missed.



Come join us, and let’s all work for another emphatic New Patriotic Party (NPP Development in Freedom) victory in 2024.



The journey won’t be easy, but with you all playing a role, Dr. Bawumia can surely lead us all to Break the 8.



I kindly call on you all on behalf of DMB to hit the road together!



#ITISPOSSIBLETOGETHER



