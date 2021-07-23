Desist from strikes, demonstrations – Tertiary education staff urged

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Dr. Ahmed Jinapor, has admonished all unions and staff associations within the tertiary education landscape to seize using strikes as a bargaining chip to address their challenges.



He noted as much as unions and associations want better conditions of service, strikes and demonstrations should be the last resort.



Addressing the 8th congregation of the last batch of the Diploma in Education Programme for the Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale, Dr Jinapor applauded management of the school for the successes chalked over the years.



He appealed to the unions and staff associations to desist from using demonstrations and strikes to drive home their demands.



“I will implore you to desist from using demonstrations and strikes as a means of addressing your challenges.”



The Principal of the school Dr. Amadu Musah Amadu appealed to government to upgrade the colleges of education into university status since they now offer Bachelor of Education programmes.



He lamented how universities in the country forcefully pluck qualified teachers from the colleges of education.



“The College is battling with inadequate accommodation for both staff and students. For more than 10 years, neither accommodation for students nor staff has been added to the old dilapidated ones.”



In a speech read on his behalf, Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Adutwum said, government is committed to providing quality education through reforms in the sector.



He is optimistic the introduction of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) pathways will enhance the quality of education.



The Bagabaga College of Education was established in 1944 as Tamale Government Training College.



The College has trained good citizens occupying or has occupied important positions in the country.



In all, 985 teacher trainees of the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 batches were graduated with 35 obtaining First Class.