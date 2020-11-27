General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Desist from offering party identity to people to cause violence - COP Duku

Healso charged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Kwasi Mensah Duku, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, has charged political party leaders to desist from offering hooligans party and political identity to commit violence.



He has also charged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians as puppets to foment trouble before, during and after the elections.



“Stay away from acts that can gain you the only reputation of being called a troublemaker in elections,” he told Ghanaian youth at a passing-out ceremony for police recruits in Kumasi.



One hundred and sixty-eight (168) recruits made up of 99 females and 69 males, passed out at the ceremony.



COP Duku said the police were ready to unmask and strip any mobster or fugitive of his or her political colouration swiftly, and bring such people to book.



He said the passing-out of the recruits had come at a very timely hour as the country was preparing itself to go to an election.



These recruits were going to complement efforts by the police administration towards ensuring adequate police presence in polling centres to enhance peaceful polls in all parts of the country.



COP Duku explained that the six months training in musketry, drill and classroom work would equip the recruits to discharge their duties effectively.



General recruit Samuel Ohene Addo was adjudged the overall best recruit while Benjamin Adjei received the award for best physical training with Gideon Owusu and Augustina Asenso received awards for best in musketry and drill respectively.

