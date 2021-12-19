Desist from making comments that give political weapons to NDC – NPP told

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are preparing to go for their delegate conference in Kumasi on Sunday December 18, members of the party have been cautioned to desist from making utterances that make the party unpopular.



Former Lawmaker for Tema East, Titus Glover said such utterances rather give political weapons to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to use against the governing party.



The NPP are expected to take key decision during the conference.



Titus Glover who is also a former Deputy Transport Minister told TV3 in an interview that “I want to see us at the end of this conference more united, we need to see ourselves as one NPP family.



“The target is how continue to be in power , the polices and programmes of his excellency Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia are so phenomenal.



“The party people will cotinine to see that it is only when you are in power that we can do a lot for our people. I will appeal to our part rank ad file, they need to to be a bit cautious.



“Sometimes some of our commentaries, some of our pronouncements are not good enough because the more you start making negative kinds of commentaries you energize the opposition.”