Desist from giving death prophesies – Methodist Bishop

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Methodist Church Ghana has urged Ghanaians to be circumspect in their activities during the yuletide whilst ensuring strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol.



The church has also charged pastors to desist from death and other prophecies which inflicted pain on people and rather focus on delivering to people precise prophesies devoid of fabrications and malice, just as were revealed unto them by God.



Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, said this was to ensure tranquillity and reconciliation amongst Ghanaians.



He said these when he addressed the press to deliver the church’s Christmas and New Year message to Ghanaians last Friday in Accra.



“Be aware of COVID-19 as you go to gatherings this festive season and ensure the observance of the safety precautions,” he said.



“I also want to appeal to my fellow pastors, prophets, bishops and people of the church that let us not create panic or bring hardships upon people by prophesying about their death, sickness and hardship, but let us prophesy about the things that God has revealed to us towards the development of individuals, communities and the nation,” he added.



Noting that this year’s yuletide was the “second pandemic Christmas”, Rev. Boafo indicated that we still lived in an era that required hope as the country was still faced with other challenges such as road carnages and economic hardships aside COVID-19.



For this reason, he said it was during this season that the world experienced a new hope, “that is the light the birth of Jesus Christ brings us.”



“It looks as if our way forward is bleak but it is in this season of Christmas that the world experiences a new dawn of hope that comes in the son of our Lord Jesus Christ who is born onto us,” he added.



The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church stressed that the season was a period of helping the deprived in the society for which reason people should “come out and give to the poor.”



He used the opportunity to appeal to unvaccinated COVID-19 persons to as a matter of urgency get vaccinated in order to boost their immunities and strengthen the country’s fight against the pandemic.



Furthermore, he charged drivers to stick to the legalized driving etiquette and remain cautious, particularly in this season, to ensure that no road accident was recorded.



“Christmas is a time of peace so it is my prayer that our drivers contribute their quota by bringing people from far and near to join family and friends,” he said.



“They should be cautious as they drive on our roads to avoid the carnage that we have experienced in the course of the year,” he added.