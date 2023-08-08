Desist from creating wrong impression about presidential primaries – NPP to aspirants

Politics of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised candidates contesting in the presidential primaries to desist from creating the impression that the party’s electoral roll for the exercise is not credible.



This was contained in a statement issued by the party after some aspirants including Alan Kyerematen raised concerns over the credibility of the register.



The statement from the NPP said the elections committee is working closely with the presidential aspirants to ensure all errors are corrected.



Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah in the statement said “We are aware that complaints about albums have been a subject matter of disputes in the history of our political party elections in the 4th Republic and this is exactly what the NPP together with the Presidential Elections Committee is taking steps to avoid in the current contest. It is therefore unfortunate for anyone to give the impression to Ghanaians that the Album is a fallacy.”



“We wish to assure the entire public that the Presidential Elections Committee is determined not only to produce a credible Voter Register but also to ensure that the election process is free, fair and transparent. In this regard, we continue to invite inputs from interested individuals and Party members”.



