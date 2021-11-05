Desist from acts that could destabilise the country – youth urged

Regional News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised the youth against indulging in violent and extremist activities in order not to destabilise the country.



The youth should also resist attempts by political parties to recruit them into vigilante groups and movements to perpetuate crimes and violence that could cause harm to human lives and property.



Madam Margaret Konama, the Ashanti Regional Director of the NCCE, gave the advice at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting, organised by the Old-Tafo Municipal NCCE.



The meeting is to reignite dialogue among political parties and other stakeholders on the collective responsibility of addressing tensions created by the activities of violent extremist groups in the Sahel region and preventing the likely spill- over to Ghana.



It formed part of the Commission’s peace campaign, which is being executed in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security with support from the European Union (EU).



It was on the theme: “Empowering Ghanaians to Stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation”.



Madam Konama urged the participants to join the campaign against violent extremism, which posed a threat to national security, saying: “Ensuring the security of the Ghanaian society was a shared responsibility.”



The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asiamah Amponsah, the Old-Tafo Municipal Police Commander, in a presentation, took the participants through what violence extremism is, its causes and prevention.



He said tackling crime was a shared responsibility and the youth had a critical role to play.



He urged the youth to be vigilant and assist the police to combat crimes in their respective communities by sharing relevant information on criminal activities.



Mr Suraka Saani, the Old Tafo Municipal Director of the NCCE, said the engagement was to help the citizenry to identify warning signals of violent extremism and serve as ambassadors to curbing the menace.



He urged the youth to desist from joining political vigilante groups to prevent them from getting into trouble.

