Design policies and strategies that properly target women - Dr. Charles Nyaaba

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Women celebrated across the globe on International Women's Day



Peasant farmers send out messages to women



Women are beginning to find their voices - PFAG boss



The Executive Director of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Dr. Charles Nyaaba, has reiterated the importance of women in especially growing farming.



Speaking on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said that women have the ability to magnify anything that they are given, making them great assets who should be given even more attention.



“When you invest in women, women pay you back. It is high time, we ensured that, our policy designs and strategies properly target women and deliberate efforts put in place to ensure that this goal is achieved,” he said.



A survey carried out by the PFAG in 2020 found that a significant number of women face discrimination at fertilizer retail points and are therefore unable to purchase sufficient and required quantities of subsidized fertilizer due to age-long stereotyping of women, a statement said.



Dr. Nyaaba added that despite the fact that the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) strategic document in ensuring inclusivity, prioritized value chains that are important for women and young people to ensure their participation in the program, smallholder women farmers frequently continue to be overlooked and due to their lower purchasing power, they are often neglected.



He explained that these challenges reflect the symptoms of implementation loopholes associated with the Fertilizer Subsidy Program under the PFJ.



Refreshingly, he added that women are beginning to find their voices and are being recognized to participate in decision-making that affects their livelihoods.



This has been achieved, thanks to the efforts of various organizations, including PFAG, he added.



Dr. Nyaaba explained further that an International Budget Partnership (IBP) funded program called SPARK (Strengthening Public Accountability for Results and Knowledge) - an ambitious and innovative global program that aims to equip marginalized groups especially farmers and activists with the tools necessary to engage in budget processes and effect transformational change in their lives, has also been rolled out.



In Ghana, SPARK is working with smallholder farmers especially the women, youth and persons with disability who are part of the PFAG, to address issues such as late delivery and limited access to subsidized fertilizer and associated services.



FAO’s State of Food and Agriculture report reveals that providing women with equal access to agricultural resources as men could increase production on women's farms in developing countries by 20% to 30%. This could increase total agricultural production in developing countries by 2.5 to 4%, thereby reducing global hunger by 12 to 17%, or 100 to 150 million people.