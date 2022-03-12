Deputy Speakers can’t vote despite Supreme Court ruling – Sammy Gyamfi explains

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court rules Deputy Speakers can vote whiles presiding



Minority hints at seeking review on Supreme Court ruling



Majority welcomes decision by Apex court



Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Sammy Gyamfi has stated that Deputy Speakers cannot vote in Parliament despite being granted that right by the Supreme Court.



Citing portions of the 29-page judgment from the apex court, he said the operationalization of the ruling had a condition attached to it that is worthy of note.



He emphasized that the judgment said: “In view of the foregoing, we are compelled by the Constitution to hold that a Deputy Speaker or person presiding does not lose their right to vote when they are presiding over the proceedings of Parliament.



“It must be emphasized however that the procedural and or operational rules to practicalise the protection of this constitutional right in a member presiding in the absence of a Speaker and his or her duty to represent his or her constituents in the vote and decision are MATTERS WITHIN THE EXCLUSIVE DOMAIN OF PARLIAMENT ITSELF.

“PARLIAMENT MAY ACHIEVE THIS BY AMENDING ITS ORDERS OR ADOPTING PARLIAMENTARY PRACTICES TO GIVE EFFECT TO THIS CONSTITUTIONAL IMPERATIVE,” he posted on social media.



In his view, Parliament will have to amend its Standing Orders or adopt new parliamentary practice for the verdict of the Supreme Court to take effect.



”It is very clear from the above, that until Parliament itself amends its standing orders or adopt new parliamentary practices and/or procedural or operational rules to implement the absurd decision of the Supreme Court that a Deputy Speaker can vote while presiding, NO DEPUTY SPEAKER CAN VOTE IN THE HOUSE,” he posted.



Background



The Supreme Court on March 9 whiles delivering a landmark ruling indicated that Deputy Speakers have the right to vote while presiding and also form part of quorum for decision making.



It additionally struck out portions of Parliament’s Standing Orders that read: “A Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.”



Whiles the Majority group has hailed the ruling of the Supreme Court, the Minority group through it Chief Whip Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has served notice to seek a review.