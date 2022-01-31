Deputy Speaker joined majority caucus because of a powerful king - Muntaka Mubarak alleges

Politics of Monday, 31 January 2022

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak has said it took a powerful king in the Ashanti region to coerce the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Fomena MP, Andrew Asaimah Amoako to join the majority caucus.



He said his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) tried convincing the Fomena MP to join them so that they would form the majority caucus but due to the influence of the powerful king he did succeed.



The Asawase MP who is also the Minority Chief Whip was reported to have said this by myjoyonline.com.



He said his strategy was to get to Andrew Asaimah Amoako who was is the only independent parliament through his wife but it did not work.



“I spent time talking to his wife than himself as part of my strategy. I told her what we are ready to offer if he comes on board until a powerful king called him and obviously we all respected that king so…



“So yes, there was an attempt to poach him to the NDC and we were almost succeeding then the powerful king called him. So when he told him I said, ‘Well this is a king that I also revere so it will not be good to disobey him,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.



The Asawase MP also disclosed that he advised the deputy speaker not to take up any ministerial position offered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“But I advised him, you know how they treated you, don’t accept anything, if you accept a ministerial position they will humiliate you,” he said.



Fomena MP, Andrew Asaimah Amoako declared he would stand as an independent candidate after losing the New Patriotic Party (PP) primary for the 2020 general election. That decision led to his sacking from the party in the run-up to the elections but with parliament split with equal numbers from both parties, Asiamah’s decision to do business with the NPP gave the ruling party a one-vote advantage in the house.