Deputy Sanitation minister joins communal labour to fix bridge

Source: GNA

Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, a Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, has joined a group of young men in communal labour to fix a bridge linking Kassana in the Sissala East Municipality to other communities.



Part of the bridge was washed away after a downpour some weeks ago, making the route inaccessible, particularly by farmers.



Mr Issahaku, also the Member of Parliament for the area, donated GHc1,000.00 and 20 bags of cement to support the initiative, apart from the labour he provided during the activity.



The people of Kassana and its surrounding communities carried stones and sand to fix the broken part of the bridge, to provide a temporary means of crossing, while they awaited the intervention of government.



Mr Issahaku, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, commended the people for the initiative.



“I have made a formal report to the Department of Feeder Roads and a team visited the site to take relevant information on the road and to act,” he said.



“I will do the follow-up to ensure the road is given out on emergency contract to alleviate the suffering of my people. It is predominantly a farming enclave and must be attended to urgently.”



