Deputy Sanitation minister enumerated in Tumu

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: newsghana.com.gh

Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Deputy Sanitation and Water Resources minister has expressed satisfaction about the ongoing Population and Housing Census (PHC) in the Sissala East Municipality.



He has therefore appealed to the public to cooperate with the census officials by providing them with the needed and accurate information.



Mr. Issahaku who was speaking to the GNA in Tumu after his household was enumerated said being enumerated in the PHC was a civic responsibility, which everyone must be involved.



“So I therefore want to encourage everyone in the Sissala East to support the officials that would come to your homes to kindly provide whatever information that they want to make the exercise successful.



“It is the wish of the Sissala East people to be divided or given another constituency, therefore if people don’t come home to be counted, so that we can have an increased population, it will be difficult for us to get the dream of getting the district or constituency divided”, he explained.



He noted that it was data from the population and housing census that, government and other development partners would use to assess the development needs and challenges of communities in the country.



“The population of the people determines how much is given for development projects, so I’m urging each and everyone in the constituency to fully participate in the census so that we can have accurate information on the number of persons in the constituency”, he said.



Mr. Issahaku who is also the MP for the Sissala East constituency pledged to provide support to the census officials in the area.



Mr. Kaderi Haruna, the Sissala East Municipal Census Coordinator expressed concern about the low publicity on the exercise and appealed to the media to help in sensitizing the public.



The Ghana Statistical Service began the enumeration of citizens for the 2021 population and housing census, which provides an opportunity for the government to take count of the total number of persons residing in the country including; the structural composition of buildings and others in the country.