Deputy Roads and Highways Minister-nominee recounts near-death experience

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephen Pambin Jalula, the deputy minister-designate for Roads and Highways has recounted his recent encounter with armed robbers which could have ended his life.



Recounting his ordeal to the Appointments Committee during his vetting on Thursday, June 10, 2021, the nominee said, on his way to a funeral ceremony at the Kpandai District in 2018, he came face to face with death when he was attacked by armed robbers.



He said the gang of armed robbers ordered him to step down from the vehicle that he was travelling in and lie on the ground.



“Honourable Chairman, I have personally fallen victim to an armed robbery incident in 2018. I was crossing over to a funeral in the Kpandai District and just after Makango, armed robbers crossed me and they made me come out of my car, lie down, did everything they wanted before we were allowed to move,” Jalula said.



He indicated that, a recent robbery incident where a military officer, Sgt. Odei Job Kwame was shot dead by suspected armed robbers on the Prang-Kintampo road in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region on Friday, May 21, was due to the absence of a police command in the Pru West District.



“We do not have a Police Command in Pru West District though we are a district. On paper, we are told we are a district, we have a district command but they have not established it as a fact. If we are able to get it done, maybe the incidence of armed robbery will reduce,” he stated.



Jalula added, “We will speak to the Interior Minister so that a police command can be established for Pru West, and beyond that, we need logistics and personnel.”



He, therefore, entreated persons in affected areas to reach out to the police when they receive information to ensure such culprits are apprehended.



“Citizens must be vigilant to report any characters they suspect may be involved in robbery cases so that investigations could be carried out so they are arrested. We believe that it is the sons and daughters within the area who do that,” Stephen Pambin Jalula said.



