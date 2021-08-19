Deputy Minister of Lands leads delegation from Sudan to Western Region

Regional News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, on Wednesday, led a delegation from Sudan to Tarkwa in the Western Region.



Mr. Duker who is also the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency was accompanied by Mohamed Basheer Abdalla Mennawi, Minister of Minerals of the Republic of Sudan, Ambassador Mohamed Abdelrahman Yasin Mohamed, Ambassador of Sudan to Ghana, and Peter Kofi Awuah, Technical Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources,



The rest are; Ahmed Haron Eltom Musa, Chief Director of the Ministry of Minerals, Republic of Sudan, Martin Ayisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Minerals Commission, and Richard Kofi Adjei, Chief Inspector of Mines, Minerals Commission.



The delegation first called on the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, and later proceeded to Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, where they had a Mine tour with the firm.



Addressing the media after the tour, the minister said the visit was to fraternize and deliberate on the legal framework guiding the activities of the small-scale mining industry in the country.



He said "we paid the visit to Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine to acquaint ourselves with their operations in the country,” stressing that, “we chose AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine as a model for our guest to learn from them".



Mr. Duker used the opportunity to warned illegal small-scale miners who were still working in river bodies and forest reserves to desist from their operations to help protect the environment.



He said with the negative impact of illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey, anyone who flouted the law would be punished.



According to the Deputy Minister, the government had introduced community mining to help create employment for the teaming youth.



He emphasized that "through community mining, the government has alternatively provided solutions to those who have been displaced at the various illegal mining enclaves. We are pleading with the citizenry working in the red zone areas to cease immediately"



He explained that aside from community mining, the government had established training centres and provided incentives to support those who had been affected by illegal small-scale mining.



Mr. Duker commended Iduapriem Mine for their continuous contributions to the economy of Ghana.



His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Basheer Abdalla Mennawi, Minister of Minerals for Sudan, expressed appreciation to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, and his Deputy for the opportunity made available to them.



"In Sudan, our contemporary mining is a bit recent than Ghana’s

and we have challenges in our artisanal small-scale mining sector. Through this visit we have got lots of views and procedures to improve upon our current experience," he indicated.



Samuel Boakye Pobee, Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine thanked Mr. Duker and his team for paying a working visit to their Mine.