Deputy Lands Minister meets World Teak Conference committee on progress made

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ahead of the 4th World Teak Conference scheduled to take place in Accra from 5th - 8th September 2022, the Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio has met with the Planning Committee in charge of the event to abreast himself with their preparations and readiness for the all-important conference.



He alerted the committee on the relevance of the conference to the Ministry, particularly to the Sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, saying "this Conference is one of the few International ones to be held after COVID and the Minister is very particular about it so you need to put in your all".



Mr. Owusu-Bio maintained that the Ministry is ready to support the global program to achieve its aim in every capacity.



Among others, the Deputy Minister tasked the committee to begin extensive publicity, ensuring that billboards, banners, and other communication materials are printed and mounted at vantage points.



Mr Owusu-Bio put it before the committee to have Ghana own the conference by ensuring that more Ghanaian officials are made to facilitate discussions during the four-day conference.



He also suggested to the committee to hold their next meeting at the Ministry to brief the Sector Minister on the preparation made.



The various committee members took turns to present to the Deputy Minister, progress made on publicity, budgetary support, regional processes, and programme outlines.



The meeting which took place at the Forestry Commission head office on Tuesday, 16th August 2022, also had in attendance, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey, the Technical Director, Forestry, Mr. Joseph Osiakwan, and other officials from the Ministry.