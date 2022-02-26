Deputy Lands Minister inspects new speedboats for galamsey fight

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of mines has inspected some five new boats procured by the government for the fight against illegal mining (galamsey).



The Minerals Commission in December 2021 contracted a South African company to mould five (5) speed boats for the anti-galamsey taskforce.



The speed boats, which will be managed by the Ghana Naval Command, will be supported by permanent River Guards who will be constantly patrolling the banks of the river bodies.



The speed boats are built to withstand challenges associated with the river bodies in the Country.



It is expected that the arrival and patrol of these speedboats and the vigorous monitoring of the river guards will mitigate illegal mining activities on our water bodies.



Mireku Duker after the inspection, disclosed that the boats are 80% ready and will be delivered to Ghana in four-weeks.



Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources is expected to commission the boats in the first week of April, 2022.



The government has said that it is very committed to winning the Galamsey battle and will commit resources to ensure that it succeeds.



