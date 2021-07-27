Deputy Lands Minister inaugurates ‘historic’ Bono East Lands Commission

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, held a brief historic ceremony in the Bono East Regional capital of Techiman to usher in members of the Lands Commission for the region.



In accordance with the Lands Commission Act of 2008, (ACT 767) the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio swore in the members of the commission and entrusted in their care all land-related issues in the region.



The Bono East which was carved out of the Brong Ahafo Regional as part of the regional reorganization exercise undertaken by the H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has now been ‘blessed’ with the Lands Commission clothed with the authority to deal with lands and all related challenges.



Swearing in the 18 Members, Hon. Benito Owusu Bio noted that Bono East is one many regions ravaged by the galamsey menace.



He decried the situation but affirmed belief in members of the commission to implement the government’s anti-galamsey initiative at that level.



He congratulated them for earning the position but jogged their memories to the task ahead which he says requires patriotism, selflessness and determination.



“Mr. Chairman, let me take this opportunity to congratulate all members on their appointment to this high public office. I have no doubt that you will live up to expectations as you embark on this journey. With your diverse skills and experiences, I have no doubt that you will be able to execute the mandate that has been assigned you.



“Let me add that the Ministry, and the country as a whole, acknowledge the good work that the former Commission under erstwhile Brong Ahafo Region did in pursuit of an efficient land sector in the region. God bless you for your excellent deeds, and I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavours.



“The country is fighting for its existence, as the incidence of illegal mining and deforestation in most regions continues to rise. I implore this Commission to do its possible best to aid in the battle against ‘Galamsey’. The Ministry is always ready to assist you in carrying out your responsibilities,” he said.



He reiterated the need for collaboration among the institution in the land administrative chain, adding the interest of the region and for that matter the country should at each point reign supreme over any other interest.



“Mr. Chairman, I urge the members to collaborate with the management of the Regional Lands Commission Secretariat to find solutions to the land sector problems confronting the region. The Commission members should consider themselves as partners with the Management so that when a new Regional Lands Commission is inaugurated four years from now, you would have reason to celebrate your accomplishments.”



The Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Kwesi Adu Gyan on his part stated that "Without sound and appropriate land institutes, there can be no sustainable development. You are very much aware of our vision for the region which is to make Bono East the most preferred destination for Afro-processing and agriculture. The development of the region is thus tied to land issues which requires immediate land administration to make it possible. I, therefore, urge you to see your appointment as a challenge and work with the needed commitment to transform the Bono East Region into a business and agriculture hub where job opportunities will be created for the people."



